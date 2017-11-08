Jay voters approve funding for broadband initiative

JAY - Residents approved funding the town's share of a county-wide broadband initiative Tuesday, augmenting a smaller contribution approved by the Board of Selectpersons.

Voters approved providing $1,663.42 to the Franklin County Broadband Initiative by a vote of 646 in favor and 352 opposed. It is the first public referendum on the project, which had previously been approved for local funding by municipal select boards and the County commissioners.

The Opportunity Center of North Franklin County, Greater Franklin Development Council, Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments, the Rangeley Economic Opportunity Committee and the Sandy River Business Association make up the initiative, which seeks to create a Broadband Connectivity plan for the county. The plan would provide towns with data about possible Internet speeds and corresponding costs. Participating towns could then benefit by accessing public and private programs that could contribute to improving local infrastructure to allow for higher speed Internet.

Supporters of the plan say that improved broadband connectivity is an economic development opportunity, allowing for the attraction of businesses and enabling employees to telecommute. It would also provide more opportunity for those using online educational tools or seeking to access healthcare in more rural communities.

The plan is expected to cost $121,000, with $43,000 of that coming from a ConnectME grant and another $58,000 coming out of the Franklin County Tax Increment Financing district. That funding was contingent upon the remaining $20,000 coming from the 21 communities of Franklin County and Livermore Falls. The cost to each community was divided by total road mileage.

Of those 22 total communities, 21 had previously approved funding the plan. Jay's board had approved a $250 payment out of the board's contingency account and then voted to put the issue before residents at the November election.

The project intends to return to the towns with the data at the end of the year.