Jay voters pass $20.2 million school budget

JAY - Voters passed four articles regarding the Regional School unit 73 budget on Tuesday; of the 234 ballots cast, 59 of them were absentees.

Question one approved raising $10.2 million through local taxes to help fund the $20.2 million budget. The $20,160,842 proposed budget for K-12 students would represent an increase of roughly $593,000 over the current fiscal year, or 3.03 percent.

Question one was passed 160 to 74. Question two asked voters to give control to RSU 73 directors to transfer amounts exceeding 5 percent into other cost centers if the overall budget did not increase. That question passed 163 to 71.

Question three addressed the food service program which asked voters to appropriate $844,645 and raise $68,988 per town. The question passed 182 to 52. Lastly, question four requested an appropriation of $387,939 and to raise $65,000 per town for Spruce Mountain Adult Education. That proposal passed 160 to 74.