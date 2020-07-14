Jay voters reelect selectpersons, approve budget

JAY - Voters approved a $5.3 million municipal budget and reelected two members of the Board of Selectpersons at the polls Tuesday.

Selectperson Gary McGrane was reelected to another three-year term on the board with 449 votes to challenger Trudy-Marie Marshall's 321 votes. Also reelected was Selectperson F. Timothy DeMillo, who ran unopposed and received 731 votes, and incumbent Director Robert Staples II, who was also unopposed for his seat on the Regional School Unit 73. Raymond Fleury II and Randall Doiron, running unopposed, were elected as trustees of the water district.

The municipal expenditures approved Tuesday come in at roughly $9,000 less than the previous fiscal year. With projected revenues increasing to $2.1 million, a $120,000 jump over the current budget, residents would be asked to pay $3.23 million in assessments, a decrease of roughly $130,000 or more than 3 percent.

Residents did not vote on the RSU 73 budget, due to an error with the warrant. Instead, that vote has been rescheduled to Aug. 18 with a hearing to be held on Aug. 4.