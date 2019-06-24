Jay votes to oppose NECEC project

JAY - Residents overwhelmingly supported motions in opposition to the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission line project at Monday's special town meeting, aligning the town with a number of neighboring communities.

Central Maine Power's NECEC project would link Hydro-Québec hydropower with the New England grid in response to a bid submitted to Massachusetts to bring clean energy into that state. A total of 145 miles of combined new and upgraded corridor would link a substation in Lewiston to the Canadian border through a Direct Current transmission line. In Jay, the project would impact 7 miles of existing corridor, widening it on the western side to make space for the DC line.

Like many local boards, the Jay Board of Selectpersons previously voted to support the NECEC project. In May, residents presented a petition containing 217 signatures to the board, with the goal of triggering a special town meeting at which residents could determine the town's stance toward NECEC. The board initially did not accept the petition, with a tied vote, but later reconsidered and signed warrants for Monday's town meeting.

Roughly 250 people attended the meeting, which was held in the cafeteria of Spruce Mountain Middle School. An early attempt to proceed by secret ballot failed to achieve the required 10 percent support and moderator Ron Aseltine called for hand votes on two motions: the first to have the town take a position in opposition to the Central Maine Power project and the second to send letters indicating that stance to CMP and the various state agencies reviewing the line. Both articles passed overwhelmingly, with fewer than a dozen in support of the town's current position.

Aside from some procedural questions, there was little discussion. A resident did ask if the Board of Selectpersons, authorized by an affirmative vote in Article 3, would in fact submit letters indicating the town's opposition. Board members addressing the issue indicated that they would follow the will of the voters.

In Franklin County, Jay joins Farmington, Wilton and New Sharon in opposing the project

At the conclusion of the special town meeting, selectpersons approved the purchase of a utility truck for the Jay Fire Department. At a previous meeting, the board decided against purchasing a new body for the existing truck, which has insufficient capacity. Chief Mike Booker researched different new truck options, landing on a Ford F350 from Casco Bay Ford in Yarmouth. The cost of the truck, after an $8,500 trade-in for the existing truck, would be roughly $30,000. Booker said that amount will likely be covered by the department's current budget; he did ask for up to $10,000 out of his department's equipment reserve to purchase lights and a body.

Selectpersons Gary McGrane, Tim DeMillo and Chair Terry Bergeron were in favor. Selectpersons Tom Goding and Judy Diaz were opposed.

The board did unanimously set the value of a town-owned 2006 Ford Explorer to be used by the new school resource officer at $4,000. That cost will be transferred from the school resource officer funding line back to the police department's capital reserve account.

The board also noted that the French Falls' concerts had been well received by the public. Both the Recreation Committee and sponsors of the events were commended by board members. The next scheduled concert is June 29, featuring Belmont Radio. A complete schedule can be found below.