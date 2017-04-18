Jay woman arrested on embezzlement complaint

JAY - A local woman was arrested today after she allegedly embezzled more than $10,000 from a road association in The Forks.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Bobbie Dawes, 45 of Jay, was arrested on one count of theft, a Class B felony, and a misdemeanor forgery, following a Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigation.

The alleged embezzlement relates to the Mile 10 Owners Road Association, an organization in The Forks that is attempting to repair and maintain private roads. Dawes was the secretary/treasurer for the association, Nichols said, and police became involved after other association members discovered discrepancies in the group's financial statements. Although based in Somerset County's The Forks, the association contacted FCSO, as the checks relating to the alleged embezzlement had been written and utilized in Jay.

FCSO LT. David St. Laurent investigated the incident and located several checks written from the association's account to Dawes. Those checks were issued without the knowledge of the association president and included forged signatures, Nichols said. The total amount encompassed by the alleged embezzlement was in excess of $10,000.

Dawes was arrested without incident and transported to Franklin County Detention Center. Additional charges are possible, pending review by the District Attorney's Office, Nichols said.