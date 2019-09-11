Jay woman charged following FCSO investigation into overdose death

JAY - A local woman was arrested on a warrant Saturday, after a Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigation into the death of a Strong man earlier this year.

Brittany Boivin, 32 of Jay, was arrested for conspiracy to commit unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class C felony, allegedly relating to her helping obtain and deliver fentanyl and/or cocaine.

According to an arrest affidavit filed with the Franklin County court system by Detective Stephen Charles, on March 30, dispatchers took a call regarding a man on the Lambert Hill Road in Strong that was in medical distress. FCSO and NorthStar EMS responded; the man ultimately died and a FCSO investigation was opened.

Based on the deceased man's history and statements from family members, police began to investigate the possibility of an overdose. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner eventually determined that the man died of acute fentanyl toxicity.

On his cellphone, Charles wrote that he found text messages with one contact that were consistent with that contact acquiring drugs for the man. According to police, that number was connected to Boivin. After acquiring cell phone records, Charles reportedly found messages that referenced apparent drug trafficking activity, including the delivery of "opiate narcotics consistent with fentanyl for $50" to the deceased man in Strong. He conducted a number of interviews with people associated with the case, including Boivin.

Boivin was arrested in Jay on Saturday and transported to Franklin County Detention Center. She was also charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, once at the jail. She was released Sunday on a cumulative $1,200 cash bail on both charges. Her first scheduled court date is Nov. 5.