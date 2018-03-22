Jay woman repays money to Big Apple

FARMINGTON - A Jay woman was allowed to enter into a one-year, deferred disposition Monday that could eventually allow her to withdraw pleas to two felony theft charges, after she successfully repaid nearly $5,000 in restitution to a local convenience store.

Lisa Parent, 49 of Jay, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, both Class C felonies, after she admitted to stealing nearly $5,000 from a Big Apple convenience store in February 2017. As part of that arranged plea, sentencing was deferred until Monday to allow Parent to repay the stolen funds.

According to the state, Parent worked as a manager at the Big Apple store and was responsible for making nightly cash deposits at the bank. On Feb. 2, 2017, the Big Apple's nightly deposit, made by Parent, was $2,331 short of the amount indicated by the store's records. Then, on Feb. 9, 2017, no nightly deposit was made and a total of $2,558 was missing. Parent was working both shifts and was the only employee with access to the store's safe.

After her December 2017 guilty pleas, Parent was given time to repay the money prior to sentencing. If she repaid more than $3,000, she would be allowed to enter into a deferred disposition agreement.

Assistant District Attorney James Andrews said Monday that Parent had repaid all of the stolen money.

The deferred disposition agreement will require Parent to refrain from new criminal conduct for one year. If she is successful, she will be allowed to withdraw her guilty pleas to the felony theft convictions and plead instead to misdemeanor theft. Her sentence would be an unconditional discharge. If unsuccessful, she would be sentenced on the felony theft convictions.