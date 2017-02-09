Jay’s Spruce Mountain Sled-In and Winter Family Festival set for Saturday



JAY - The schedule is set for the 5th annual Spruce Mountain Sled-In and Winter Family Festival to be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the French Falls Recreation Area.

Organizers have pulled out all stops on this year's event that will feature sleigh rides, a bon fire, ice skating, snow shoe races, sliding on a big homemade snow mountain, a snow sculpture/snowperson contest, raffle drawings and lots of food.

The Jay Recreation Committee and three snowmobile clubs: Andy Valley Riders, Livermore Trailblazers and Jug Hill Riders, are the primary organizers for the event. The recreation area is located across Main Street from Spruce Mountain schools on French Falls Lane in Jay.

Those attending can ride in by snowmobile on the Whistlestop Trail or arrive by car and park at the Recreation Area's parking lot. Be sure to bring your sliding sleds, ice skates and snow shoes.

There will be lots of food on hand supplied by volunteer groups and organizations: Rec Committee, cheeseburgers, sausage subs and S'mores packets; Spruce Mountain Middle School Lego Team, grilled cheese, donuts and drinks; United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, Chili; Andy Valley Riders, hot dogs and drinks; Girl Scouts, popcorn, baked goods and a pre-order cookies signup.

The schedule of events:

11 a.m. Kick Off Outside Main Tent: Food Vendors, Sledding Mountain, Sleigh Rides, Register for Snow Sculpture Contest Anytime

11:30 a.m. Guided Snowshoe Walk - Red Trail (1 mile)

12 p.m. Sledding Radar Runs

12:30 p.m. Guided Snowshoe Walk - Blue Trail (¼ mile)

12:45 p.m. Slap Shot Challenge – At Ice Rink

1:30 p.m. Snow Shoe Races

2 p.m. Guided Snowshoe Walk - Yellow Trail (½ mile)

2:30 p.m. Snow Sculptures Judging

2:30 p.m. Raffle Drawing

3 p.m. Closing Ceremony

Raffle Items & Donor list

Calzolaio Gift Card, Calzolaio's

Photo Session for up to 4 people, Lisa Bryant Photography

$25 Gift Card, Irish Outdoor Power Sports

4 tickets Colisee Hockey Game & parking, Androscoggin Bank

Plug-In Scentsy Warmer - Luau, Judy Diaz

Premium Scentsy Warmer - Ria, Judy Diaz

Mid-Size Scentsy Warmer - Meadow, Judy Diaz

Festive Dinner Set, Judy Diaz

2 for 1 Tuesday Gift Certificate, Chuck Wagon

Lg. 1 Topping Pizza, My Dad's Place

10 Tanning Sessions, Jo's Hair Fashions

$50 Gift Certificate, Don's Stove Shop

$20 Gift Certificate, The Flower Barn

1 Full Reflexology Session, Reflexology by CJ

1 Free Alignment, T & L Automotive Inc.

T-Shirt & $25 Gift Certificate, Spruce Mt Bait & Tackle

$50 Gift Certificate, Otis Federal Credit Union

Bird Feeder & Seed, Paris Farmer's Union

Driveway Sanding x 5 ($40 x 5), Thomas Goding

Adirondack Ski Chair

