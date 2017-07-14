Job fair at Wilton CareerCenter looks to connect employers, employees

WILTON – The CareerCenter is organizing a large job fair on July 25 at its local office, with as many as 20 companies seeking employees in a number of fields expected to attend.

The fair is being organized by Mark Cater, a CareerCenter consultant, in an effort to pair would-be employees with large companies or agencies that have openings available. The companies attending the event will include employers such as Cianbro, Irving Forest Products, Sunday River, Woodlands Senior Living, Nestle Waters, Manpower, Bonney Staffing, TD Bank, North Country Association, Ted Berry Company, the Franklin Community Health Network, Kelly Services, Arcadia New England and Barclays, as well as the U.S. Border Patrol. Job opportunities will range from certified nursing assistants to carpenters and laborers to administration positions to machine operators and trade jobs.

"We're expecting 15 to 20 employers all looking for job seekers," Cater said. "I'm hoping for 100-plus people to show up. If anyone knows anyone looking for work, I'd encourage them to come to the CareerCenter."

The event will run from 9 a.m. until noon at the Wilton CareerCenter, located at 865 U.S. Route 2 in Wilton on July 25. Those interested in finding work should expect to be interviewed that day, Cater said, and dress and prepare accordingly. A resume should be developed in advance; the CareerCenter itself can assist by helping people sign up on the Maine Joblink. Once there, they can create a resume at the computer lab and print it at the CareerCenter with the help of staff, all for free. The Maine Joblink site can be accessed through www.mainecareercenter.gov.

Cater said that many of the employers offered good opportunities for people, particularly for trade jobs. In some cases, employers would train prospective employees with the right qualifications. He advised those interested in attending the fair to update their resumes, come in with a positive attitude and speak with every employer; even if the position they sought wasn't available, the employer may know of other available positions that might be a better fit.

Cater is hoping for a good turnout on July 25, noting that other centers hold quarterly or even monthly job fairs if there was enough interest.

The CareerCenter offers a number of services to assist those seeking jobs, Cater noted, including weekly workshops, employer recruitment events and use of a computer lab. The Maine Joblink site also provides assistance, linking would-be employees to employers via skill set and industry searches.

"The people at the CareerCenter are always here to help," Cater said.