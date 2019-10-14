Johnson leads Cougars to 48-0 victory

FARMINGTON - Senior captain Kevon Johnson saved his best game to date for an almost sold out Caldwell field crowd at the Cougars' homecoming game, helping Mt. Blue capture a big conference win over the Gardiner Tigers Friday night.

Johnson rushed 13 times, gaining 128 yards on the ground and 3 touchdowns, to help with the victory.

The game was a bit sloppy early, as both teams went 3-and-out on their first two possessions. But Johnson got it going on Mt. Blue's third time with the ball, running up the middle and breaking three tackles en route to a 22-yard score. After a Hunter Meeks interception gave the Cougars great field position, Johnson would punch another one into the end zone, this time from 16 yards out.

Meeks had another stellar game, as he had a score on the ground and two though the air, one to Junior Jack Kearing and another to senior Kyle fox. Ian barker added two interceptions for the Cougars, and Senior captains Eddie Hebert and Caleb Haines anchored the defense. Junior Zack Delano had another three sacks, giving him seven in the past two games.

The win makes the Cougars 4-2, and they will have their senior night next week when the Red Eddies of Edward Little come to town.