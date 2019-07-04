July 4 parade draws a crowd

The Farmington Rotary Club sponsors the July 4 parade every year.
FARMINGTON - Music, clear skies and lots of red, white and blue drew a big crowd to the downtown today, as the annual July 4 parade moved through the streets.
The Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post #28 leads the parade up High Street, behind a police cruiser driven by Sgt. Edward Hastings IV.
The Smiling Goat Precision Juggling Corps.
Children in Sandy River Players' summer camp advertise their upcoming show 'Shrek Jr: The Musical'.
Uncle Sam makes an appearance.
Upward Bound marches in the parade.
Members of the Dusty Boots 4-H Club riding horses down Broadway.
Veterans with the The Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post #28 got a big hand.
The Western Maine Foothills Band plays the parade down Broadway.
The Sugarloaf float.
Franklin Savings Bank employees and their kids had tiny box cars and planes.
Groups at the parade included the Franklin County Republicans.
The Franklin County Democrats.
Rep. Randall Hall rides a tractor down Broadway.
Tower 3 leads a long line of fire trucks through the parade route.
Fireworks lit up the sky before a good crowd at Prescott Field Wednesday night. (Photo by Don Waterhouse)