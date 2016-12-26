Kineowatha Park’s & Hippach Field’s skating rinks are open

WILTON - The skating rink and warming shack at Kineowatha Park are now open just in time for those on vacation this week. The Farmington Parks and Recreation Department has also opened the skating rink at Hippach Field.

Wilton Recreation Director Frank Donald said the rink's vacation hours for the warming shack at the rink are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. Lights stay on at the rink until 8:30 p.m. even when the warming shack is closed.

There are free skate rentals and out-of-town skaters are welcomed. Regular winter hours for the warming shack are Monday-Thursday 3-5 p.m., Friday 3-8 p.m., Saturday noon-8 p.m. and Sunday 12-6 p.m. People can book the shack for group outings such as birthday parties, church groups, scout events, etc. Call 645-4825 to book or to check on ice conditions. The park entrance is located at 90 High Street in Wilton.

In Farmington, a $7,000 grant from the Healthy Community Coalition and another $1,000 grant from Walmart this fall allowed for the purchase of a new ice rink kit that includes a heavy duty liner, boards and brackets. The rink was installed last week and is open in time this vacation week as well.

Anyone can skate at any time, but there are specific hours when Hippach Field's warming hut is open next to the rink.