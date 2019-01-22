Kingfield Artwalk this coming Friday

KINGFIELD - Kingfield Friday Artwalk returns to the winter village Feb. 1 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Exhibitions continue with new members added to one venue and an experienced musician performing at a popular restaurant.

Look for the red flags denoting participation in the artwalk. Most venues offer light refreshments.

The High Peaks Artisan Guild, on Maine Street across from the Herbert Grand Hotel, welcomes new member Outdoor Babies, comprising Carol Hardy and Joni Hewitt, who met at University of Maine at Farmington in 1976. Outdoor Babies grew out of Hardy knitting for her grandchildren. Their work includes sweaters, hats, booties, vests and jumpers. HPAG also features fine paintings, crafts, jewelry, weaving, photography, cards, woodwork and more.

Just a little north of the HPAG, Rolling Fatties will feature Brent Laflin playing from 5 to 8 p.m. Laflin has been performing for more than 30 years with roots in alternative Rock & Roll, from which he has branched out to a genre-defying alternative folk. He is a singer/songwriter who, in addition to writing his own music, puts a twist on popular songs ranging from Smokey Robinson to Modern English to Amos Lee.

The Ski Museum of Maine on the corner of Depot and Main streets continues its exhibition on the state's participation in the Olympics from the 1940s to present days. Maine is very rich in ski history, and it's the museum's purpose to help people realize it and recognize the place this history holds within the American ski world.

Additional venues include Red Barn Upcycled Market across the street from HPAG, as well as the Stadler Gallery of Contemporary Art a few doors south of the HPAG.

The next Kingfield Friday Artwalk is March 1. June 28, the Kingfield POPS weekend, is the final Artwalk of this season.

For more information, find and follow Kingfield Friday Artwalk on Facebook.