Kingfield community packs 200 boxes of meal supplies for kids

KINGFIELD - There is a lot of uncertainty for children these days, with new routines, shifting expectations and an unpredictable April vacation- but for kids of MSAD 58, one thing can be crossed off that list: mealtime.

Local school districts have been working hard on providing meals to kids who are home from school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost all schools have at least a pick-up site for meals, and others are also providing deliveries utilizing the bus routes. But April break posed a new problem for many districts, including MSAD 58.

"At first we thought the funding wouldn't cover April vacation. So we started trying to think of other ways to fund the program," Kingfield Elementary School Principal Johanna Prince said.

Prince started a GoFund Me page and started spreading the word within the community that kids at home were going to need help. Soon later she found out that the district's nutrition program had changed guidelines and would be covering meal distribution over April break, but by then it was too late to get things organized.

"Plus, our bus drivers and chefs needed a break," she said.

The GoFund Me account, in addition to several grants that Prince applied to, quickly accumulated to $20,000 toward the school vacation meal program. Prince said the majority of that amount was raised just from community member contributions.

Together, the volunteer team packed 200 boxes of meal supplies, such as pasta, cereal and canned goods as well as fresh food such as milk, yogurt, meat, fruit and vegetables. Prince said there is enough to extend the offer to anyone facing food insecurity in the greater Kingfield community. The boxes will be delivered to students from Kingfield, Phillips, Strong and Mt. Abram. Orders need to be placed by the morning of Wednesday, April 15 by emailing jprince@msad58.org.