Kingfield crash sends one to hospital

KINGFIELD - A head-on collision on Main Street sent a Carrabassett Valley man to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, a 2016 Chevrolet Impala was northbound on Route 27 in Kingfield Thursday when it swerved into the opposite lane. The Impala struck a 2019 Honda Ridgeline that had been traveling in the southbound lane head-on. Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Alan Elmes responded to the crash at approximately 4:24 p.m.

The driver of the Impala, David Roden, 50 of Carrabassett Valley, was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar EMS. The Ridgeline's operator, Donna Churchill, 56 of North New Portland, was not transported.

In addition to Deputy Elmes, Kingfield Fire and NorthStar both responded to the scene, Nichols said.