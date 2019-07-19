Kingfield Days kicks off today

KINGFIELD - Festival Days, which kicked off last night with a cribbage tournament held at Rolling Fatties, is expected to be out of this world this year with the usual round up of fun and engaging activities.

This year's theme of "Outer Space" will be presented by way of floats, games and vendors as hundreds of people swarm downtown for the annual event. Today, July 19, will include kids activities, an ice cream social and ample opportunity to hear live music, both at the Farmers Market from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the Parking Lot Party at Sillanpas Trading Post.

Festivities will continue tomorrow, Saturday July 20, with the kids parade beginning at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. on Depot Street and all registrants will be entered to win a new bike donated by Rainbow Bicycle. Webster Library will hold their annual book sale on Depot Street and there will be food, craft and business vendors set up for the majority of the day.

The Pet Parade will be held at 10 a.m. and the annual Mud Football tournament will take place throughout the day beginning at 10 a.m. The tournament is held on West Kingfield Road.

Registration for the Grand Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the North Entrance of the Narrow Gauge park. The parade will begin at 12 p.m. with prizes for the top 3 best floats. Awards will be given out at 2 p.m.

There will be numerous games organized, such as Bingo at the Legion Hall beginning at 5 p.m., a Croquet Tournament at Steve Keenan's Course beginning at 1 p.m. and a kickball tournament at the baseball field at 3:30 p.m. Sillanpa's Trading Post will be hosting the third annual Coyote Calling Showdown beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Ducks Over the Bridge will take place beginning at 3 p.m. Ducks can be purchased under the tent on Friday and Saturday. The first three ducks to reach the dam will be awarded a cash prize. Due to bridge construction, it is recommended that spectators stand behind Longfellows Restaurant.

Fitting the theme, an educational stargazing opportunity will begin at dusk at Little Baker Hill/Sled Shed. Bring your own telescope and blanket and learn about the constellations with astronomer Peter Serrada. A campfire will be lit for toasting marshmallows and if there is bad weather the event will be moved to Webster Hall for a constellation slide show beginning at 7 p.m.

The fifth annual Kingfield Days 5K Run/Walk will begin the next morning, Sunday July 21, at 7:55 a.m. Participants can register at Jordan Lumber. Registration is $15 for day of, $10 by July 20.

For more information and for a complete list of activities click here.