Kingfield Festival Days are July 13-16

KINGFIELD - This year's Kingfield Festival Days seek to create a Mardi Gras-themed parade in western Maine, as the event's eclectic mix of live music, competitions and boat rides rolls through town on July 13-16.

A Grand Parade on Saturday, July 15 at noon will highlight the weekend's many events. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. at the north entrance of the Narrow Gauge Park. The parade, which is themed after New Orleans' signature festival, travels down Main Street at noon. Prizes will be awarded in a number of different categories at 2 p.m. for the parade.

Sunday marks the 6th annual Kingfield Days 5k run/walk and a kid’s 1 mile race. Registration will be at the Jordan’s Lumber parking lot, with the race taking place on the West Kingfield Road. Walkers will leave at 7:55 a.m., with runners starting at 8:20 a.m. Children will start at 9 a.m.

The preregistration fee is $10 by July 15. The registration fee is $15 the day of the race. Contact John Winter at 778-1091 to preregister. Runners are advised to arrive 15 minutes before their race.

The "Fire on the Mill Pond" boat rides will also be returning this year, with passengers enjoying a leisurely ride on the river at the dam on Route 16. The event is sponsored by David Handrahan and CSM Realty. Rides will run from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., with passengers ages 12 and under accompanied by an adult.

A number of musical acts will be performing across town, headlined by Mark Gentle. He will be performing from 7 to 10 p.m. under the tent in front of the Skowhegan Savings Bank Saturday evening.

Thursday, July 13

Reading by Antonio Rocha. 4 p.m.

The renowned children’s storyteller and mime will be performing under the big tent in front of the Skowhegan Savings Bank (corner of Main St and Depot St in Kingfield).

Flower Arrangement Show. 5 to 6 p.m.

Drop off all entries for the flower/plant contest at the Inn on Winter’s Hill. Entries must be picked up by 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Categories: Wildflowers, Children (under 12), Houseplants, Perennials- From your Garden to your Dining Room Table, and Petite for the Elf’s House. Ribbons and prizes awarded for first place in each category.

Amateur Photo Contest. 6 to 8 p.m

Drop off all entries for the photo contest at the Inn on Winter’s Hill Thursday night. Categories: Still Life, Landscape, Animals and Mardi Gras Maine. Photos must be 5X7 or 8X10 in size and matted on construction paper or matte paper. Photos may be 35mm or digital, but the digitals cannot be doctored. Professional photos will be displayed but will not be judged. Judging will be done at 12:30 p.m. on Friday. Photos will be available for viewing all weekend long. All photos must be picked up by 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Annual Kingfield Days’ Cookoff. 6 p.m.

Under the tent. Bring your favorite dish to share and be judged! Judging appetizer, entree and dessert

Cribbage. 7 to 9 p.m.

At the Herbert Hotel.

Cake Walk. 7 to 9 p.m.

Under the tent. $1 to play. Win a yummy cake/pie/dessert.

Friday, July 14

Amateur Photo Contest. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Judging will be done at 12:30 p.m.

Flower Arrangement Show. 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Judging will be done at 12 p.m.

The Ski Museum of Maine is open on Main Street. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kingfield Historical Society open on High Street. 1 to 4 p.m.

Kids’ Activities under the tent. 3 to 5 p.m.

Face painting, clowns and crafts.

Music by Stanley Howard under the tent. 3 to 7 p.m.

New Portland Fireman's Food Wagon on Depot Street. 4 to 10 p.m.

Vendors and live music at Rolling Fatties. 5 to 8 p.m.

Announcement of Kingfield Days Raffle winners under the tent. 6 p.m.

Gratitude Awards under the tent. 6 to 6:30 p.m.

Ice Cream Social under the tent. Sponsored by Trantens. 6 to 7 p.m.

Knocker Ball at the Kingfield Town Park. Sponsored by the Jordans. 7 to 9 p.m.

Glow Stick Teen Dance at Webster Hall. Music by DJ Stanley Howard. 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Happy Kingfield Days! From Jordan Lumber on Main Street. 8 a.m. to noon

Free hot dogs, fries and sodas while they last!

Kingfield Historical Society. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open House, High Street. Featuring new pictures from the society's collection, Grandma's Attic, a working forge and cookies!

The Ski Museum of Maine is open on Main Street. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Stitchers in the Snow” 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Quilt Show; Nazarene Church, High Street. Showcasing quilters of the past as well as quilted items by our members.

Sillanpaa's Trading Post. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Food vendors, fishing game, Operation Game Thief, youth archery/airsoft, Farmer's Market and more!

Kids' Parades. 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Register at 8:30 a.m. on Depot Street.

Food vendors on Depot Street. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pet Parade on Depot Street. Sponsored by Country Mutt. 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Mud Football games all day. 10 a.m.

No admission fee, but donations are welcome and benefit local charities and scholarships. West Kingfield Road, 1.7 miles on the left.

Webster Library Book Sale at the library; School Street. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Music by Stanley Howard under the tent. 10 a.m. to noon.

Bounce House on Depot Street. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sponsored by the Western Mountain Baptist Church.

Sensory Spot Cooling Station on the CSM lawn. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Truck Pulls. 9 a.m.

Northwood's Pulling & "Muddin'" Track on Route 4 in Phillips. Sponsored by Northwood's Pulling Track.

BBQ Chicken Dinner under the tent. Sponsored by the Masons. 11 a.m.

Stanley Museum Open on School Street. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Grand Parade "Mardi Gras" 12 p.m.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the north entrance to Narrow Gauge Park; parade begins at 12 p.m. Prizes awarded at 2 p.m. under the tent.

Coyote Calling Showdown at Sillanpaa's Trading Post. 1:30 to 5 p.m.

Inflatables at the baseball field on West Kingfield Road. 2:30 to 7 p.m.

For both children and adults! (Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by adult)

Dunk Tank on Depot Street. 2 to 4 p.m.

$1 per ball or six for $5.

Magical Moments Photography on Main Street. 2 to 4 p.m.

Free photos after the parade while dressed up.

Rides on a Fire Truck by the Kingfield Fire Department. 2 to 3 p.m.

Jordan's Parking Lot.

Horse drawn Wagon Rides on Depot Street. 2 to 5 p.m.

Sponsored by Farmington Towing.

Croquet Tournament at Steve Keenan’s course, Main Street. 2 to 5 p.m.

Wear your favorite hat! This is an adult event (21 years of age or older).

“Ducks Over the Bridge." 3 p.m.

Purchase a numbered duck and watch it float down to the dam. Ducks can be purchased under the tent on Friday and Saturday. Cash prize awarded to the first duck to reach the dam. Sponsored by the Auxiliary.

Emergency Service Open House at Webster Hall. 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

This is the way the community can connect with 10-plus emergency services in a fun and interactive way. Educational games, activities, safety tips, pictures with personnel and a question/answer time. Prizes!

“Fire on the Mill Pond”, Rte. 16 at the dam. 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A boat ride on the river at the dam. Come take a leisurely ride and explore the mill pond. 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Sponsored by David Handrahan and CSM Realty.

Live Music by Mark Gentle under the tent. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

6th Annual Kingfield Days’ 5K Run/Walk and Kids 1-mile Run. Register at Jordan’s Lumber parking lot. Race on West Kingfield Road. Walkers start at 7:55 a.m.; runners start at 8:20 a.m.; kids start at 9 a.m.

Preregistration fee is $10 by July 15. $15 registration fee day of the race. Contact John Winter at 778-1091 to preregister. Please come 15 minutes before your race.

Mud Football. 10 a.m.

No admission fee, but donations are welcome and benefit local charities and scholarships.

West Kingfield Road, 1.7 miles on left.

Kingfield Historical Society. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

On High Street.

Mud Runs. 10 a.m.

Northwood's Pulling & "Muddin'" Track on Route 4 in Phillips. Sponsored by Northwood's Pulling Track.

Stanley Museum open on School Street. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Quadrunners ATV/Trail Ride. 12 p.m.

Bring your ATVs to the Sled Shed.

Kingfield Has Talent under the tent. 12 p.m.

Categories include ages 0 to 12, 13 to 17, 18-years and older. Prizes to be awarded in each age group. Sponsored by Longfellow's Restaurant.

Skillet Throwing Contest. 1 p.m.

Kingfield Little League Field, West Kingfield Road.

Concert in the Gazebo at One Stanley Avenue. 2 p.m.

Bring your lawn chair and listen to Tumbledown.