Kingfield Festival Days bringing zombies to western Maine this weekend

KINGFIELD - Kingfield Festival Days will be extra spooky this weekend, as organizers have selected a zombie theme for the annual parade. The event will also feature its usual mix of live music, competitions and events showcasing local crafts, talents and history.

The Grand Parade on Saturday, July 21 at noon will highlight the weekend's many events. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. at the north entrance of the Narrow Gauge Park. The parade, which is themed zombie apocalypse, travels down Main Street at noon. Prizes will be awarded in a number of different categories at 2 p.m. for the parade.

Sunday marks the 7th annual Kingfield Days 5k run/walk and a kid’s 1 mile race. Registration will be at the Jordan’s Lumber parking lot, with the race taking place on the West Kingfield Road on Sunday. Walkers will leave at 7:55 a.m., with runners starting at 8:20 a.m. Children will start at 9 a.m.

The preregistration fee is $10 by July 15. The registration fee is $15 the day of the race. Contact John Winter at 778-1091 to preregister. Runners are advised to arrive 15 minutes before their race.

A number of musical acts will be performing across town, including Tumbledown. The duo will be performing at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Thursday, July 19

Texas Hold 'Em Tournament. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fundraiser at Webster Hall

Friday, July 20

The Ski Museum of Maine is open on Main Street. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kingfield Historical Society open on High Street. 1 to 4 p.m.

“Stitchers in the Snow” 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Quilt Show; Methodist Church, High Street.

New Portland Fireman's Food Wagon on Depot Street. 4 to 10 p.m.

Vendors and live music at Rolling Fatties. 5 to 8 p.m.

Man of the Year Award under the tent. 6 p.m.

Ice Cream Social under the tent.

Sponsored by Trantens. 6 to 7 p.m.

Kickball Tournament at the Baseball field. 6:30 p.m. until dark.

All ages welcome. Signups at Anni's and Trantens

Flag Retirement Ceremony at Kingfield War Memorial. 8 p.m.

Sponsored by the American Legion Post #61

Saturday, July 21

Happy Kingfield Days! From Jordan Lumber on Main Street. 8 a.m. to noon

Free hot dogs, fries and sodas while they last!

Kingfield Historical Society. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open House, High Street. Featuring new pictures from the society's collection, Grandma's Attic, a working forge and cookies!

The Ski Museum of Maine is open on Main Street. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sillanpaa's Trading Post. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Food vendors, fishing game, Operation Game Thief, Petting Zoo & pony rides and more!

Kids' Parades. 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Register at 8:30 a.m. on Depot Street.

Food vendors on Depot Street. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Webster Library Book Sale at the library; School Street. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Doug Dunlap Book Signing at Sillanpaa's Trading Post. 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Pet Parade at Country Mutt. 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Mud Football games all day. 10 a.m.

No admission fee, but donations are welcome and benefit local charities and scholarships. West Kingfield Road, 1.7 miles on the left.

“Stitchers in the Snow” 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Quilt Show; Methodist Church, High Street.

Bounce House on Depot Street. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sponsored by the Western Mountain Baptist Church.

Live Music Under the Tent. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

by local musicians including Jayden Steward, Spin & Sparkle and more!

Break Room on the CSM lawn. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bubbles, sand, coloring, a spot to cool off! Sponsored by Longfellow's Restaurant.

BBQ Chicken Dinner under the tent. Sponsored by the Masons. 11 a.m.

Stanley Museum Open on School Street. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Grand Parade "Zombie Apocalypse" 12 p.m.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the north entrance to Narrow Gauge Park; parade begins at 12 p.m. Prizes awarded at 2 p.m. under the tent.

Croquet Tournament at Steve Keenan’s course, Main Street. 1 to 4 p.m.

Wear your favorite hat! This is an adult event (21 years of age or older).

Emergency Service Open House at Webster Hall. 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Featuring state police bomb dog demo. Channels 107.9 The Mix and Cruisin' 93.5 will be broadcasting live. This is the way the community can connect with 10-plus emergency services in a fun and interactive way. Educational games, activities, safety tips, pictures with personnel and a question/answer time. Prizes!

2nd annual Coyote Calling Showdown at Sillanpaa's Trading Post. 1:30 to 5 p.m.

Inflatables at the Sled Shed/Little Baker Hill. 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

For both children and adults! (Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by adult)

Dunk Tank on Depot Street. 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

$1 per ball or six for $5.

Rides on a Fire Truck by the Kingfield Fire Department. 2 to 3 p.m.

Jordan's Parking Lot.

Maine Search & Rescue Dogs Demo at 2:30 p.m.

At Sillanpaa's Trading Post

“Ducks Over the Bridge." 3 p.m.

Purchase a numbered duck and watch it float down to the dam. Ducks can be purchased under the tent on Friday and Saturday. Cash prize awarded to the first duck to reach the dam. Sponsored by the Auxiliary.

Street Dance with Not Your Average DJ at Longfellow's Restaurant. 7 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Featuring a beer garden and North New Portland Food Truck

Sunday, July 22

7th Annual Kingfield Days’ 5K Run/Walk and Kids 1-mile Run. Register at Jordan’s Lumber parking lot. Race on West Kingfield Road. Walkers start at 7:55 a.m.; runners start at 8:20 a.m.; kids start at 9 a.m. Preregistration fee is $10 by July 15. $15 registration fee day of the race. Contact John Winter at 778-1091 to preregister. Please come 15 minutes before your race.

Mud Football. 10 a.m.

No admission fee, but donations are welcome and benefit local charities and scholarships.

West Kingfield Road, 1.7 miles on left.

Kingfield Historical Society. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

On High Street.

Webster Library Book Sale at the library; School Street. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Stitchers in the Snow” 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Quilt Show; Methodist Church, High Street.

Stanley Museum open on School Street. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Quadrunners ATV/Trail Ride. 12 p.m.

Bring your ATVs to the Sled Shed.

Kingfield Has Talent at Webster Hall. 12 p.m.

Categories include ages 0 to 12, 13 to 17, 18-years and older. Prizes to be awarded in each age group.

Winners announced for Kingfield Days Raffles at Webster Hall. 1 p.m.

Skillet Throwing Contest. 1 p.m.

Kingfield Little League Field, West Kingfield Road.

Concert in the Gazebo at One Stanley Avenue. 2 p.m.

Bring your lawn chair and listen to Tumbledown.

Dedication/Reception for Ramp and Two benches & drawing for Summertime Fun Raffle Tote at Webster Library. 2 p.m.