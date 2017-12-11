Kingfield Health Center gives thanks for successful holiday food drive

KINGFIELD – The staff of Mt. Abram Regional Health Center would like give special thanks to Tranten’s Market, the American Legion of Kingfield, Gifts of Love, and the people of Kingfield and surrounding communities who donated items or money to their Thanksgiving Food Drive.

The Health Center provided 6 complete holiday dinners to local families and their on-site food closet, which is available whenever the Health Center is open, has been restocked.

In total, the Health Center received:

· Over $600 in monetary donations

· $400 in food and personal care items from Gifts of Love

· More than $800 in food donations

“The staff at Mt. Abram Regional Health Center look forward to the Thanksgiving Food Drive every year,” shared Practice Manager Sherra Osgood. “We all enjoy helping our patients in a different kind of way. The support and generosity shown is very humbling. We will be using the surplus this year to keep our food closet stocked and provide some additional meals this Christmas.”

For many families and individuals in Franklin County, food insecurity is a harsh reality that must be faced 365 days a year. If you would like to support Mt. Abram Regional Health Center’s ongoing effort to keep their food closet stocked, please consider a cash or nonperishable food donation.

Mt. Abram Regional Health Center is a practice of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a group of eleven Federally Qualified Health Centers in Central and Western Maine. Dedicated providers deliver high quality medical and behavioral health care to citizens in over 80 rural communities. To ensure access for everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare and major insurances. In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to uninsured and underinsured residents as well as assistance with applications for programs that help with the cost of health care and medications including the Health Insurance Marketplace. A private, non-profit with a 42-year history, HealthReach is funded by patient fees, grants and individual donations.