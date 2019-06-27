Kingfield librarian wins Maine Literary Award

KINGFIELD - Webster Librarian Julia Bouwsma was recently recognized as a Maine Literary Award finalist for her book "Midden"- a poetic exploration into a dismal piece of the state's history.

Bouwsma first began thinking of "Midden" in 2007, though she didn't begin writing until several years later. The book focuses on the history of Malaga Island- a 41-acre piece of land situated at the mouth of New Meadows River in Casco Bay. The island is now a protected piece of the Maine Coast Heritage Trust, but was once home to 82 people in the late 1800s until the interracial community was forced to evacuate in 1911.

"They were forcibly evicted by the state and told that heir houses would be burned down if they didn't take them down themselves. There was a huge amount of stigma surrounding the people living on the island. It's a story that people are only just starting to explore in the last 15 or so years," Bouwsma said.

A wide group of writers, archeologists, researchers and artists have begun tackling the story, including artist Daniel Minter whose illustration lies on the cover of "Midden".

"I'm incredibly honored to be a part of this group of artists who are working with this right now. The thing about Malaga is it's a rabbit hole when you start researching it. Things shift around on you, and there are a lot of contradicting facts," Bouwsma said.

Bouwsma commented on the number of similarities between the story of Malaga and current day events, such as the conflicts at the southern border and the division of families. Two of the poems in the book come from the voice of a mother and child who were split up when sent to the former Maine School for the Feeble Minded. Both the mother and child died before ever seeing one another again, according to Bouwsma.

"You get very haunted by the story, and the more you learn the more you have to keep going," she said. "I'm thrilled to see this honored because of how important the story of Malaga is."

This is the second Maine Literary Award Bouwsma has received, her book "Work by Bloodlight" won last year.

"I'm thrilled and very honored. The Maine Literary Awards is a wonderful event that really showcases the talent of Maine writers," she said.

For more about Bouwsma visit her website by clicking here. For copies of "Midden" click here.