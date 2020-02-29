Kingfield POPS announces performers and ticket availability

KINGFIELD - On Saturday, June 27 Kingfield will host the Kingfield POPS annual outdoor concert. The program for the upcoming POPS 18th concert includes:

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra led by Grammy winning Music Director and Conductor, Lucas Richman, returning to treat concert goers to a powerful and enriching musical experience.

Celebrating Maine-based music and families will be performances by Portland based The Mallett Brothers Band - engaging fans with their “authentic, rip-roarin' alt-country band", The Gawler Sisters - Molly, Edith, and Elsie – a fun-loving, folk-singing, fiddle-playing trio based in their native Maine. From Western Maine’s rolling hills comes Natural High Jumble, a sharp and energetic trio of Lindsay Mower, Matt Mower and Joe Hodgkins with a soulful, grooving blend of smoky jazz rock sound and from Farmington we have country singer-songwriter Mark Gentle who will bring an upbeat mix of modern, 90's and original country music combined with powerful vocals.

POPS guests are welcomed to the concert by the Western Mountain Trash Can Band – a local steel drum ensemble that spreads the joy of live steel drum music.

The evening of this family fun musical will conclude with a fireworks finale.

Tickets will be available starting March 1, 2020 at Tranten’s Market and Skowhegan Savings Bank locations in Kingfield and Farmington and on-line at www.Kingfieldpops.com.

About Kingfield POPS

The Kingfield Pops began in 2003 as a project of the Mt Abram Economic Development Association (MAEDA) to bring tourists to the area in order to boost the local economy as well as provide a fun family event. It has flourished into a non-profit organization, with a mission statement to provide visual and performing arts experiences through a local vibrant arts environment enhancing both quality of life and economic growth while celebrating our heritage, our families and all that life has to offer.