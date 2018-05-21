Kingfield POPS brings to stage one-time-reunion of  Gypsy Tailwind

KINGFIELD - The Kingfield POPS are excited to present a one time exclusive performance that will reunite Gypsy Tailwind for one show only. The opportunity to watch and listen to Daniel Connor, guitar and vocals, and Anna Lombard, 2015 N.E. Music Award’s Female Performer of the Year, rekindle their musical genius on the POPS stage will be a don't miss event.

In 2007 Gypsy Tailwind recorded and released Halo Sessions, their debut album. The record was received with high fanfare and critical praise for its unique and genuine sound. Halo was chosen by the Portland Phoenix staff as the number two album in 2008 out of 150 releases only behind Ray Lamontagne’s Gossip In The Grain. Gypsy Tailwind went on to record two more albums, Grace 2009 (Billbord Charts Heat Seeker) and Decades and Days in 2010. The band played shows with the likes of Lamontagne, John Forgety, and Guster, toured throughout New England and performed in events such as South by Southwest in Austin, Texas in 2011.

The band disbanded five years ago when Connor was informed he had a brain tumor in his left frontal lobe. The band was 75 percent of the way done with their fourth album when they had to pause for Connor to undergo his surgery, recovery, rehabilitation, and relearning.

“I feel super lucky,” are the words Connor uses today as he looks back on this journey and encourages his listeners to “not let illnesses hold us back and to keep striving to reach our goals despite the challenges we all face.”

He thanks music for getting him through the past few years and uses the experience to continue on influencing his musical career.

The POPS stage is honored to welcome them back together for this special event and witness such talented and determined musicians. It's been years since they’ve performed Gypsy Tailwind songs together, some of which were never released, but Lombard thinks of it as riding a bicycle.

“...except this time around, it's bright red and super shiny with silver handlebar tassels. The reason I say that is because I feel I have grown immensely in the years since Gypsy as a performer, a vocalist, a writer and as a person. It's been exciting to start practicing our old material again and to see how far we've all come and it'll certainly be nostalgic to be performing these songs one more time in front of an audience,” says Lombard.

Another special moment to witness at the concert will be Lombard singing the national anthem accompanied by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra. Lombard started singing the National Anthem when she was just five-years-old for opening day of Little League Baseball in her home town. She has come far in her musical career since those days and admits that it is still one of the most difficult songs to sing.

Their collaboration with the Bangor Symphony Orchestra doesn’t stop there. To add onto the exclusiveness of this performance, some of the Gypsy Tailwind songs will be accompanied by the BSO.

“I feel so honored, I pinch myself thinking about my songs being played by a big orchestra,” said Connor as he anticipates the performance. Lombard’s feelings are similar, saying that “the size and experience of performing with BSO will really make this special.”

It’s safe to say the talent within Gypsy Tailwind did not go to waste after the disband. With all members continuing on to grow as musicians, even their manager Derek Lombardi went on to be the manager of Ghost or Paul Revere, one of Maine’s hottest bands at this time. As Connor puts it, “that’s the beauty of music and the arts. You never completely learn it, there’s always something new and different that you can learn.” The POPS stage awaits this one time return and all that they have to bring to us.

For more information on Gypsy Tailwind, the concert, ticket sales, and line-up visit please visit kingfieldpops.com.

The Kingfield POPS began in 2003 as a project of the Mt. Abram Economic Development Association (MAEDA) to bring tourists to the area in order to boost the local economy as well as provide a fun family event. It has flourished into a non-profit organization that provides support to local children to embark in musical education, performance, and experiences.