Kingfield POPS postpones annual concert until next summer

KINGFIELD - The Kingfield POPS Board of Directors has decided to postpone the annual concert until next summer, June 26, 2021 due to concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While we are hopeful that the social distancing requirement is gone by June, we recognize that our continued success is in large part due to the significant support that we receive from local businesses. These are the same local businesses who are being impacted by the current situation, therefore we do not want to be an undue burden on our supporters," the board said in a statement released Wednesday.

Created in 2003 as part of an effort by the Mt. Abram Economic Development Association to bring tourists to the area, Kingfield POPS has grown into an annual event. It is now organized by a non-profit organization that provides support to local children to participate in musical education, performance and experiences. Those outreach efforts would continue, the organization indicated Wednesday.

For those that have already donated or purchased tickets, that support will be honored at the 2021 event. However, anyone who would prefer for those monies to be refunded or applied differently, Kingfield POPS can be contacted at info@kingfieldpops.com or 207 265-7677.

"This is a difficult time for all of us and just one of the things that we will miss is welcoming the start of summer with the Kingfield POPS," the board said in their statement. "Keep safe, wash your hands, be kind and look out for your fellow neighbor - see you in 2021."