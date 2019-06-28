Kingfield POPS returns Saturday

KINGFIELD - The 17th annual Kingfield POPS is Saturday, June 29, featuring the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, Grammy Award-winning music conductor and director Lucas Richman and an evening of live music in a stunning mountain venue.

Created in 2003 as part of an effort by the Mt. Abram Economic Development Association to bring tourists to the area, Kingfield POPS has flourished into an annual event. It is now organized by a non-profit organization that provides support to local children to embark in musical education, performance and experiences.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. at Kennedy Farm on Route 142 in Kingfield. Tickets are $30 at the gate.

Entering crowds will be greeted by the Western Mountain Trash Can Band to get toes tapping as soon as they enter Kennedy field. Returning to the stage again this year will be a local favorite, GoldenOak, an emerging sound in New England folk music. Also performing is the Toscano Music Company, a father and son duo sure to steal the hearts of the crowd with their long history in music. Creating a sound and genre unlike any other, Identity Crisis will also take the POPS stage this year. And to top off Kingfield POPS' returning acts, the festival is pleased to bring back the Kruger Brothers, a trio who has crafted the art of infusing classical music into folk music.

The Kruger Brothers will return to the stage later in the night to join the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Musical Director Lucas Richman. That performance will lead into a spectacular fireworks finale.

Other events this weekend include the Kingfield Friday Artwalk on June 28 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and the Kingfield POPS Road Race (Kids K, 5K, 10K) on June 29. For more information, call 778-1091.

Signs for parking and handicap parking will be in place at the field. Due to construction on Centennial Bridge in Kingfield that has created a narrow lane on the bridge and sharp bend in the road at the north end of the bridge, traffic using Route 16 will be restricted to cars and pickup trucks hauling small trailers. Large trucks, buses and recreation vehicles must use the signed detour on Route 27 and Route 234.

Attendees are advised to bring something to sit on, rain gear, warm clothes, sun and bug protection. Food vendors will be on location, but picnics are welcomed as well. A flashlight and wagon will assist attendees in getting their items from the parking area to the field and back. No pets, open flames or fireworks, and pop up tents must be located in the designated areas only.

The event will go on rain or shine, but in the case of severe weather, the program may change. Follow POPS' Facebook page for more information.

Information about the artists:

The Kruger Brothers | In and ever-expanding body of works, Jens Kruger (banjo, vocals) Uwe Kruger (guitar, lead vocals) and Joel Landsberg (bass, vocals) personify the spirit of exploration and inovation that forms the core of the American music tradition. Writing numerous concertos, and working with ensembles and symphonies throughout North America and Europe, we are pleased to bring back the Kruger Brothers and feature them, once again (2006 and 2008) with the Bangor Symphony.

GoldenOak | We are pleased to return GoldenOak who are an emerging sound in New England folk music and was a crowd favorite of many from last year. They are a Portland-based, indie-soul folk sibling duo, additionally featuring talented musicians mixing in trumpet, cello, base, drums and keys at times. Zak and Lena Kendall, originally from New Sharon, show their bond as brother and sister through carefully crafted songs, poetic lyrics, and flowing harmonies; as they sow seeds that explore a rich folk tradition. Influenced early by legends such as Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young; Simon and Garfunkel, The Band, and the likes of Fleet Foxes, First Aid Kit, and Ray LaMontagne. As GoldenOak evolves and pushes boundaries, they continue to sow seeds in a rich folk tradition.

Identity Crisis | Identity Crisis consists of Walter Magee (mandolin, guitar, voice), Arthur LeBlanc (electric bass, stand up bass, cello, voice) and John Hoes (guitar, harmonica, voice). Having explored individual experiences through Bluegrass, Jug Band and many other genres, Identity Crises has developed a sound of their own. Names are hard to come by and coupled with the fact that it is likewise hard to pinpoint the genre or style that they play “Identity Crisis” was born.

Toscano Music Company | The Toscano Music Company is a father-son musical duo. Jim has a BA in Music Performance from Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ. Jim has been playing guitar and singing since he was 13 and has performed for over 3 decades in NYC's Greenwich Village, Philadelphia, Southern PA and all over NJ, including the Jersey Shore.Dominick started performing with his father at six years old before the family moved to Maine from NJ. He also performs with various music groups at Auburn Middle School and Camp of Rock, which is a group that is based off of a 2 week musical summer camp.The Toscano Music Company continues to perform together in a variety of venues throughout Maine.