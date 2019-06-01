Kingfield residents approve road repair funds

KINGFIELD - Discussion revolved mostly around technical aspects of the warrant at Saturday morning's town meeting, which drew roughly 80 people to the Kingfield Elementary School gymnasium.

To kick off the meeting, two seats on the Board of Selectmen were filled by way of ballot vote- each being a three-year position. Incumbents Walter Kilbreth and Raymond Meldrum were reelected with 44 and 45 votes, respectively. A position on the Maine School Administrative District 58 school board was also filled with a ballot vote after two nominations were made from the floor. The seat is currently held by Director Judith Dill and will fill a three-year term. Residents Barbara Nickerson and Paul Oberton were both nominated. Nickerson took the seat with 52 votes while Oberton received 28.

A change to this year's warrant brought considerable discussion; several members of the budget committee voiced discontent with decisions made by selectmen, specifically due to the timeline of those decisions. New this year, the majority of the articles were presented in a closed format, meaning that regardless of discussion from the townspeople the expenditure for certain articles would not exceed what was presented in the warrant. If the budget committee and the board agreed on a recommended amount, that number was used as the cap. If there was a disagreement, the greater of the two numbers were used, according to Board Chair Wade Browne.

"We've been talking about making this change for years," Board Chair Wade Browne said. "We notoriously get to a town meeting and all of these numbers get changed, and everybody's taxes are affected by this. This is what we feel is right for the town. It was meant to be a good change moving forward."

Two members of the budget committee said they would have voted differently had they known it was going to be a capped budget. The decision was made by the board after the committee had given their recommendations. In addition, not all of the articles appeared capped in the warrant, allowing certain discretion with some items while not with others.

"This changed the way the budget committee worked. It manipulated the way you read the proposed budget and it encourages non-participation in town meeting. I'm not opposed to capped articles, I'm opposed to how it was decided on," Budget Committee member Polly McMichael said.

Article 32 proposed raising and appropriating $250,000 for road repairs to be used at the discretion of the municipal officers and the Public Works department. The state of the roads needs to be addressed, Browne told the crowd, and the proposal was an effort to get the conversation going. The total estimated budget to bring the roads up to speed is $3.2 million according to the board.

"We felt we needed to put something out there for the town to discuss. There's no quick answer to this, but we need some money on hand before we can even being to talk about repairing," Browne said.

The article was passed by a majority vote, resulting in a potential tax rate increase of 2 mils.

If all articles passed, the budget would stand at $1.11 million, not including the road repair funds.