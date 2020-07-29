Kingfield residents providing relief for Navajo Nation

KINGFIELD - A group of sewers that span from Kingfield and New York to Arizona have come together to meet the needs of a community who are facing the COVID-19 pandemic with little resources: the Navajo Nation.

Kingfield resident Jan Royall started out making masks with friends to hand out in town. The masks hung from lines strung up outside of Tranten's grocery store and Western Maine Pharmacy- a no-contact way of getting the face coverings to those who needed them, with no questions asked. The group managed to distribute more than 2,000 masks.

Now that Maine's cases of the virus are leveling out, Royall said the group decided to shift gears and focus on a community who needed them more. Royall first visited Navajo Nation several years ago when she was learning how to traditionally weave from two Navajo master weavers. The class was a five day intensive study, and Royall attended it two years in a row. She still keeps in touch with women from the class, and sent face masks when the pandemic hit.

"I kept hearing on the news how dire the situation was out there," Royall said. "I told them I wished I could make enough masks for the whole community."

A lack of running water, no sanitation and little access to hospitals were just a few of the highlights that caught Royall's attention. A program that Royall participates in helps Navajo elders access food because the closest grocery store is two hours away.

Royall began sending more and more masks, made by her network of friends and acquaintances and distributed with food hand outs in three locations in Navajo Nation. The Indigenous People's Face Mask Project started at the end of June and has already made more than 1,000 masks. The group consists of 10 volunteer sewers. Almost all of the fabric is donated, but Royall said the cost of shipping is adding up. The group would like to include a hand sanitizer with each mask, but as of now, funds are coming from their own pockets.

"It seems to me that this pandemic has reminded many of us that even small acts of kindness can make a difference," Royall said.

For serious inquires about getting involved, either with organizational efforts, fundraising, or sewing, contact Royall at jsrglass@yahoo.com.