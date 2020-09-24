Kingfield residents vote to accept Shiloh Pond parcel

KINGFIELD - Residents approved the acceptance of a 215-acre parcel by roughly a 2 to 1 margin at a special town meeting held earlier this week.

Residents voted 119 to 64 to accept the parcel, which was offered to the community after it was purchased by High Peaks Alliance. The parcel, which includes Shiloh Pond, a popular fishing spot for brook trout, was put up for sale in 2017 by its longtime owners. While access had been granted to generations of outdoors enthusiasts by the landowners, that was no longer guaranteed after the parcel went on the market.

A partnership between High Peaks Alliance, The Trust for Public Land and Kingfield utilized a grant by the Maine Natural Resource Conservation Program to cover the purchase price, while other donations and grants will go toward covering the transaction costs. A conservation agreement will ensure that the parcel isn't developed in the future, but the future management of the parcel will be up to the town. At community meetings held on the subject, residents expressed interest in improving access and potentially adding trails.

"I am so pleased that the Shiloh Pond conservation project has attracted such broad and overwhelming support, both from the local community and from national partners," said Brent West, Executive Director of the High Peaks Alliance. "High Peaks Alliance is proud to have served as the local voice throughout this project that has attracted wonderful partners like The Trust for Public Land to bring resources to our region, and we look forward to continuing to work with the town to manage this parcel going forward."

The Trust for Public Land works to create and enhance community forests across the country, particularly in northern New England, and has been partnering with High Peaks Alliance and the local community to create a place for the town to enjoy the outdoors and gather for generations to come.

"We are proud to have partnered with the High Peaks Alliance to make this new community forest a reality. It will serve a triple bottom line for the community by bringing the community together, protecting natural resources, and helping to grow the local economy,” said Betsy Cook, State Director of The Trust for Public Land, “We are thrilled to have seen such great support from the town and look forward to completing this project over the coming months."