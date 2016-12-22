Kingfield to conclude Bicentennial with New Year’s Eve celebration

KINGFIELD - The celebration of the 200th anniversary of the town's founding will conclude on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, with a fireworks show and refreshments.

Kingfield was officially incorporated as a town on Jan. 24, 1816, before Maine achieved its statehood and was still part of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Celebrating the Bicentennial has been a year-long endeavor, featuring winter carnivals, historic tours and summer celebrations. The events have been organized by the Kingfield Bicentennial Committee, a group of community members seeking to commemorate the town's history.

The fireworks show will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Sno-Wanderer’s Snowmobile Club shed, located on the right side of Route 27 just before the town as one approaches from the south. There will be a bonfire and a sliding party, while, inside the shed, hotdogs, hot chocolate, popcorn and mulled cider will be served by the Sno-Wanderer's Club.

The conclusion of the Bicentennial will mirror the way it began. The celebration began on Jan. 22, with a parade, a bonfire at the Sno-Wanderer's Club, sliding and refreshments.

At 8 p.m., fireworks sponsored by Poland Spring will close out the year with an appropriate bang. Then 2017 comes in to signal the start of another 200 years.