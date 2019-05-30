Kingfield town meeting is this Saturday

KINGFIELD - Residents will elect town officials, set the 2019-20 budget and make decisions on appropriating Tax Increment Financing funds at the annual town meeting this Saturday.

The meeting will be held at Kingfield Elementary School at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, beginnign with the election of a moderator and three town seats. Two of those races, three-year selectman terms currently filled by Walter Kilbreth and Raymond Meldrum, are uncontested, with each incumbent running for their own seat.

The third is a seat on the Maine School Administrative District 58 school board. That seat is currently filled by Director Judith Dill, but no one has submitted nomination papers. According to Administrative Assistant Leanna Ross Targett, nominations from the floor will be accepted to fill the three-year seat.

Of particular interest this year is Article 32, which would appropriate up to $250,000 to be used for road repairs and maintenance projects. The funds would either be expended or reserved for future work, paying for projects identified by town officials. Kingfield officials have estimated that there is $3.2 million-worth of road repair projects in the town. According to the article, the full $250,000 appropriation would result in a potential tax rate increase of 2 mils.

The budget is proposed at $1.11 million, with the budget committee recommendation coming in within $2,000 of the appropriations recommended by the Selectboard.

Differences include the Selectboard recommending $200 be appropriated to Community Concepts, rather than zero; $4,500 for Kingfield Days instead of the committee's recommended $5,000; and $5,000 for Kingfield POPS instead of the committee's recommended $3,000. The board did recommend $6,000 be appropriated to the Maine Northwestern Mountains group, while the committee recommended no expenditure. The Kingfield Sno-Wanderers club requested $2 this year and while selectmen agreed with that request, the committee is recommending a $5,000 appropriation. The selectmen recommended no appropriation for the Stanley Museum or SeniorsPlus, while the committee is recommending $3,000 and $1,200 be respectively appropriated.

Selectmen are recommending that $190,592 of their $1,110,591 proposed budget's revenue be derived from the town's TIF district. Similarly, the committee is recommending that $188,090 of their $1,112,089 proposed budget come from the TIF account. The selectmen's proposed budget would represent an increase of $58,730. in taxpayer funds, while the committee's budget represents an increase of $62,730. The proposed budgets do not include the previously mentioned $250,000 appropriation for road projects.

The budget does include $50,000 in TIF funds for the Safe Routes to School Sidewalk project, as well as $25,000 for streetscape improvements.