Kingfield Trail Builders makes headway on new non-motorized trail system

KINGFIELD - After seeing a need for more non-motorized trail systems, a group of Kingfield residents have come together to make it happen.

Kingfield Trail Builders, a small group of eight volunteers, have been working for the last year and a half on creating a trails system that will allow more people to access the outdoors without having to worry about motorized vehicles. The trails can be used for any activity that doesn't involve a motor- such as dog walking, snowshoeing, running or mountain biking.

"We really want to increase the opportunity for recreational usage of local land. We're hoping it will attract more people to stop and visit Kingfield, instead of just driving through," group member Alison Thayer said.

The town has granted access to a portion of public land which the crew has already made headway on- hand building half a mile of trail. The trail head is located off of Stanley Avenue, at the corner near the ATV trail. It passes nearby Stanley Stream, acquiring the nickname of Stanley Stream Woods.

The group is currently looking to expand, both in members and in trail system. They are hoping to gain access to more town-owned land, or possibly connect with local land owners who want to offer their own property as part of the system.

Most recently, Kingfield Trail Builders hosted a breakfast for the 400 participants of Bike Maine to raise awareness of and funds for their efforts. The $1,500 raised will either be used for maintenance equipment or to help the group establish themselves as a certified non-profit.

For more information you can check out the group's Facebook page here or email Alison Thayer at athayer@maine.edu.