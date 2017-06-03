Kingfield voters approve moving ahead with street light plans

KINGFIELD - Community members filled the Kingfield Elementary School bleachers Saturday morning to discuss the 2017-18 fiscal year budget, proposed at $1 million. Budget committee members recommended $26,000 less than that total amount.

To kick off the meeting, Wade Brown was reelected to his current three-year seat on the selectboard with 55 votes and John Dill will remain in his seat for another three-year term, after defeating Richard Rose 68 to four. Current school board members Kim Jordan and Julie Talmage will both serve three more years, with 42 votes for each candidate. A one-year seat on the board was filled with 38 votes by nominee Kim Robinson.

Articles 3 through 20 passed with little comment from the crowd, following Budget Committee recommendations when presented.

A discussion of whether or not and how much to appropriate for Kingfield Days from the Tax Increment Funds account brought discussion between residents, setting a theme that seemed to follow much of the day's agenda. After a recommendation from the Budget Committee to appropriate $1,000 less than the requested amount of $5,000, some residents expressed concern that the tradition might eventually fade out.

"I don't feel that this represents what we want for the town," Tammy Goldfrank said.

Goldfrank, whose dedication to volunteerism was recognized earlier in the meeting with a Spirit of America award, acted as chairwoman for the Bicentennial Committee last year and sits as director for the High Peaks board.

Selectboard member Heather Moody explained that while many board members agree on the importance of Kingfield Days, it was originally started by the business association and was mostly paid for by donations and fundraisers.

"It has become an obligation to the town to do this every year, and I just think that everyone needs to be putting something in," Moody said.

Moody was also recognized at the start of the meeting for her 17 years of commitment to the town of Kingfield by sitting on the selectboard. She will be retiring from the position this year.

Other articles on the warrant brought similar conversation, including a final decision to appropriate $0 to the Kingfield Artwalk, $0 to New Year's Eve Fireworks and $0 to the construction of a riverfront trail head on Mill Street.

"Comparing this year's requests to those ten years ago, the difference is huge," Moody said.

In 2007, program requests totaled a mere $7,100 compared to the $63,162 of this year.

"When you see our recommendations shaved down, it's not because we don't believe in these programs. Somehow we have to get a handle on this. I don't care if it's TIF funds or tax payer dollars, we have to cut back on program funding," she explained.

Approval was given by voters to move ahead with plans to add street lights on Main Street from the Western Maine Pharmacy to the Narrow Gauge Park. The approximate cost for the project is $800,000 and would take place in conjunction with the reconstruction of Route 27 in 2019.

The warrant was passed by voters, aligning with the budget committee's recommendations with the exception of articles 29 and 31. Article 29 asked residents to appropriate an amount for Work First, which voters set at $350, or half of the requested and recommended amount. Article 31 requested $600 for Bridging the Gap, which voters appropriated in full, despite a $0 recommendation from board members.