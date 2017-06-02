Kingfield voters to decide on new trail head, additional street lights at annual town meeting

KINGFIELD - Residents will gather Saturday for the annual town meeting to discuss a proposed $1 million budget. Selectboard and budget committee members have already weighed in with their own recommendations, differing by about $5,000.

Discounting the use of $170,000 in Tax Increment Financing funds, the budget as requested would represent a town allocation of $832,104, down $7,006 from the present fiscal year. The selectmen are recommending against funding Kingfield Trail Builders' $4,000 request, funding the Kingfield Fire Department Auxiliary at $1,000 rather than $5,000, funding Maine High Peaks at $2,500 rather than $6,000, and not funding a combined $4,197 in requests by Healthy Equity Alliance, Life Flight, Community Concepts and Work First.

The budget committee is recommending a total $26,000 less than the requested amount, making many of the same reductions as well as cutting the TIF-funded celebration account by $5,250, the Stanley Museum appropriation by $2,500 and the Kingfield VEC by $2,000. The Kingfield Days and Kingfield Art Walk would also see their funding cut.

Voters will have the final say on Saturday, June 3 at 9 a.m. in the Kingfield Elementary School.

Also up for discussion is an estimated $800,000 project that, if approved, will bring additional street lights beginning at the Western Maine Pharmacy and ending at the Narrow Gauge Park. Funding is being requested from the Tax Increment Financing account and would be planned to align with the Maine Department of Transportation's reconstruction of Route 27 in 2019.

Article 44 will ask residents to decide whether or not they want to allot $220,000 of funds from the TIF "Village Enhancement Capital Improvements" reserve account to add access to the river by way of a new trail head on Mill Street. Residents of the Village Enhancement Committee will explain the details of the proposed trail head at the weekend's meeting.

Selectman Wade Browne will be running for reelection onto the board for a three-year term. John Dill will also be running for reelection in a three-year seat and is being challenged by Richard Rose.

Two current school board members are running again for three-year positions, Kim Jordan and Julie Talmage, are running unopposed. A one year position on the school board has not been spoken for.