Kingfield woman arrested in relation to fatal crash in July

KINGFIELD - A local woman was arrested this morning, with police alleging she over the legal limit when the vehicle she was operating crashed on the West Kingfield Road on July 8. A 25-year-old Strong man was killed in that crash.

According to Franklin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Steve Lowell, Danielle Larochelle, 30 of Kingfield, was arrested at her home by Deputy Andrew Morgan Thursday morning. She was arrested on a warrant charging felony operating under the influence.

The crash referenced in the warrant occurred on the evening of July 8 on the West Kingfield Road at approximately 10 p.m. A silver 2004 Chevy Aveo, reportedly operated by Larochelle, was westbound on the road when it left the roadway and struck several trees. One of the three passengers, Nicholas Shurtleff, 25 of Strong, was flung from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

FCSO personnel, firefighters with the Kingfield, Carrabassett Valley and New Portland departments, and NorthStar EMS all responded to the scene. At the time, previous information released by the FCSO indicated that investigators were told that the vehicle had swerved to avoid a deer. Maine State Police assisted with the crash reconstruction. Morgan was the lead investigator.

NorthStar transported Larochelle and another passenger, Benjamin Bowman, 22 of Kingfield, to Franklin Memorial Hospital. Neither Bowman or Larochelle were wearing seat belts, according to information released by FCSO in July. The third passenger, Patrick Wyman, 23 of Kingfield, had reportedly been wearing his seat belt during the incident and did not need medical attention.

According to information released by Lowell Thursday, Larochelle's blood alcohol content was .219 percent grams per 100 mL of blood. The legal BAC limit in Maine is .08 percent for drivers over the age of 21.