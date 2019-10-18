Kingfield woman re-indicted on manslaughter charge

FARMINGTON - A Kingfield woman was indicted by the Franklin County grand jury for the second time Thursday, on manslaughter and operating under the influence charges relating to a fatal crash that occurred on the West Kingfield Road in July 2018.

Danielle Larochelle, 31 of Kingfield, was indicted Thursday on one count of manslaughter, a Class A felony, and one count of aggravated operating under the influence, a Class B felony.

Both charges relate to a crash that occurred in Kingfield on July 8, 2018. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 10 p.m. that evening, a silver 2004 Chevy Aveo was traveling westbound on the West Kingfield Road when it left the roadway and struck several trees. One of the four occupants, Nicholas Shurtleff, 25 of Strong, was flung from the vehicle and died at the scene.

According to the state's case, Larochelle had been the driver, with police previously indicating that her blood alcohol content had been more than twice the legal limit. Police said that Larochelle's blood alcohol content was .219 percent grams per 100 mL of blood. The legal BAC limit in Maine is .08 percent for drivers over the age of 21.

Larochelle reportedly told police that she had been attempting to avoid a deer in the road when the crash occurred.

Larochelle was arrested on the felony OUI charge in August 2018 by Franklin County Sheriff's Office. She was indicted in January; the manslaughter charge was added at that time.

In June, a dismissal was filed by Deputy District Attorney James Andrews, indicating that the state had insufficient evidence to proceed at that time. That dismissal also said that additional evidence had been discovered that required further investigation. The charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could be brought back at a later date.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence the district attorney has presented, the grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred.