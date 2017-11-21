Kingfield’s hidden gem

KINGFIELD - Before Jack saw the finale at the end of Reed Brook Trail, he heard it.

"People had told me there was a waterfall in the woods near my house. One day after a heavy rain fall I was hiking and heard this huge whoosh. I could see the mist coming up through the trees. That was when I first found Jericho Falls," Jack said.

Jack, or Jack of All Trails, is a self-made mountain man, expert adventurer and the caretaker of Reed Brook Trail. The welder turned wild has spent countless hours maintaining the brook-side path- clearing debris, rerouting to avoid erosion and laying plank bridges.

Many had walked the path before Jack found it, but no one had taken the time to map out the best route for the health of the forest. The hundreds of steps following hundreds of others had begun to wear down the soil to the point of becoming detrimental to the brook.

"People were being consciences and careful, but as a group were making a tremendous impact. So I just came and put some wood down and, boom, problem solved. It became an addiction. I couldn't stop," he said.

A few planks over a patch of mud led to hand painted signs, cleared rest stops and the brook's own Instagram account. Over the last five years, Jack has turned the half mile hike into one of Kingfield's best kept secrets- full of details, fairy-like magic and an inspiring reward.

The trail that once ended a distance from Jericho Falls now leads hikers over the water, on a Jack-built bridge, straight to the feet of the giant waterfall. The bridge took roughly 200 hours for the engineer to build- hauling the wood up the path before piecing it together across the water.

"I think I sat here for 20 or 30 hours just planning it out. It doesn't look that way, but it is," Jack said.

Growing up outside of Bangor, Jack was raised on 65 acres of well cared for land, with parents who understood the value of outdoor play.

"I was raised on the bottom of a canoe," he said.

After finding work in welding, and eventually at a railroad company in Brownfield, Jack learned the ins and outs of engineering.

"I got away from my path. But I'm back on it now."

Jack has plans to begin his own guiding company- bringing people to Reed Brook Trail as well as up the mountains he has come to know and love. The mountaineer spends his days exploring the valleys and peaks of Kingfield and Carrabassett Valley, traveling on foot up trails that don't exist.

"I like to see the views that most people don't get to see. It forces you to see life from a different perspective. That's why I climb mountains," he said.

For guided tours of Reed Brook Trail you can message Jack on Instagram at reedbrookme. To find the trail on your own, ask a neighbor for directions.