Kitchen grease fire destroys Jay home

JAY - A home on Main Street has been declared a total loss after a grease fire started in the kitchen and spread all the way to the attached garage.

Resident Cindy Mandigo burned her hand while trying to remove the pan, which was on fire, from her kitchen. After dropping the pan, the fire spread throughout the house. She reported the fire at 3 p.m. to Jay Fire & Rescue who arrived at her home at 613 Main Street along with departments from Wilton, East Dixfield, Farmington, Chesterville, Livermore, Livermore Falls and Canton.

Jay Chief Mike Booker said a defunct fire hydrant slowed the team down; trucks had to connect to a different hydrant a mile and a half away.

"We ran out of water for a few minutes," he said.

They were quickly back in action with help from assisting departments, he said, and had the fire under control within an hour. The scene was cleared at 6 p.m.

Aside from burns to her hand, Mandigo was unharmed in the incident. Her home, and vehicle which was parked in the attached garage, were declared a total loss. Both the home and the vehicle were covered by insurance.