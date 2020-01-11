Knowlton Corner Road damaged in fire

FARMINGTON - A residence on the Knowlton Corner Road was badly damaged by fire Friday evening, by a blaze that reportedly started in the kitchen.

According to Capt. Tim "TD" Hardy, the call came in at 9:02 p.m., reporting a structure fire at a residence at 683 Knowlton Corner Road. The fire was reported by Christopher Wells, Hardy said, who was believed to be the only occupant of the 1.5 story home. Upon arrival, crews found the fire burning inside the residence.

In addition to Farmington Fire Rescue, crews from Wilton, Chesterville, Jay, Temple, New Sharon, Industry and Strong responded to the blaze. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire, Hardy said, but not before it caused significant damage, gutting a portion of the interior.

The fire was believed to have started in the kitchen area, Hardy said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The State Fire Marshal's Office has been contacted, as is typical for structure fires, and investigators are expected to arrive Monday.

The building was owned by Jerry Wells. Hardy said the department wasn't certain if the home was insured.

All firefighters cleared the scene by 11:27 p.m.