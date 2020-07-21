Large state police presence at local businesses; federal investigation underway

FARMINGTON - A federal investigation is underway involving several businesses across the state, including an undetermined number in Franklin County, according to Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Kristen Setera.

"We're conducting court-authorized activity in connection with multiple agencies and law enforcement teams at several locations across the state as part of an ongoing investigation," Setera said.

Setera said there would likely be no further updates today.

A number of Maine State Police law enforcement and other, unmarked vehicles were seen outside of a marijuana facility on the corner of High Street and Cascade Leisure Park Road. An MSP representative said the department is assisting federal officials and otherwise declined to comment, referring questions to the FBI. Both the FBI and MSP spokespeople referred to the US Attorney's office in Portland for further comment; calls to the US Attorney's office were not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

Farmington Code Enforcement Officer Steve Kaiser said that law enforcement officials requested the floor plans for Narrow Gauge Distributors, located at the corner of High Street and Cascade Leisure Park Road. Rangeley resident Luke Sirois submitted an application for that business on May 29, 2019 according to Kaiser, and was granted approval by the board of selectmen on Aug. 13, 2019.

This story will be updated.