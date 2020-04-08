Larry Lord to be discharged from hospital

FARMINGTON - Nearly seven months after an explosion at an office building on the Farmington Falls Road, the last injured person still at a hospital will be discharged on Friday.

Larry Lord, 62 of Jay, was widely credited by his fellow employees, local and state officials for evacuating the LEAP Inc. building, formerly located at 313 Farmington Falls Road, on the morning of Sept. 16, 2019. Lord, the maintenance supervisor for LEAP Inc., was inside the building with several members of Farmington Fire Rescue when it exploded, killing Capt. Michael Bell and injuring several others. Lord was at Massachusetts General Hospital for months prior to being transferred to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, also located in Boston, Mass.

The family announced Wednesday that Lord was scheduled to be discharged from Spaulding on the morning of Friday, April 10 after nearly seven months. A tribute is planned for Lord's trip back from Boston, with a police escort back to his home in Jay.

"We are so happy and grateful to be able to bring Larry home to continue his healing. While the doctors told us that Larry still faces a long and difficult road, we are thrilled that he will be home, with us, so we can support him every step of the way," said his wife, Sandy Lord, in a statement released Wednesday.

"Larry overcame long odds and survived," Lord went on to say. "That would not have been possible without the dedication, professionalism and warmth that Larry’s healthcare team provided throughout, from Massachusetts General Hospital and Spaulding, and the first responders in Farmington, and of course our friends and family."

"In Larry’s mind the real heroes are the entire Farmington community, especially the many firefighters who paid a heavy price and Captain Michael Bell who gave his life," Lord said.

The statement noted that while the Lord family greatly appreciates the outpouring of love and support they received for these past seven months, once Larry is home they do ask for privacy.

The final Maine State Fire Marshal’s office report on the causes of the explosion is still pending and is expected to be released in the next few weeks.