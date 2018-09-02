Late August splendor

A butterfly in Weld. (Dennis York)
A snowshoe hare in his summer coat, in 90 days he will be turning white! (Dennis York)
Fawn-ornaments in Weld. Two fawns laying on a lawn. (Dennis York)
Two fawns feeding at the head of Wilson lake. (Dennis York)
Wood Ducks at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Blue Jay feeding on crab apples in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Hairy Woodpecker at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Duck in pickerelweed at the head of Wilton Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Spider web in morning dew. (Tom Oliver)
Dahlia in bloom along the intervale in Temple. (Susan Pearson)
Hosta blossoms in a woodland garden, Temple. (Susan Pearson)
Golden regiment along the drive. (Jane Knox)
Late August sunset. (Jane Knox)
End of season splendor. (Jane Knox)
Queen of the summer is the sunflower that rises to glorious heights and mirrors the image of the sun. (Jane Knox)
Nothing finer then a medley of August sunflowers. (Jane Knox)