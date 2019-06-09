Late bloomers

Dandelion salad for lunch? (Joe Hall)
Mr. and Mrs. Cardinal enjoying the abundance of springtime! (Joe Hall)
Mr. and Mrs. Cardinal enjoying the abundance of springtime! (Joe Hall)
Red-bellied woodpecker - what a stunner! (Joe Hall)
Red-bellied woodpecker - what a stunner! (Joe Hall)
Red-bellied woodpecker - what a stunner! (Joe Hall)
Blackburnian in Weld. (Tom Oliver)
Northern Parula in Weld. (Tom Oliver)
Tennessee in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Blackpoll in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Black-throated Green in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
A bumblebee draws nectar from a dandelion. (Don Waterhouse)
A lilac bush in full bloom in front of an old barn. (Don Waterhouse)
A hummingbird heads in for its next feed. (Don Waterhouse)
The apple blossom bandit. (Dennis York)
Lilacs, a bit weak and a bit late, compared to past. (C.Tappan)
This year the local Lady Slippers and Jack-in-the-Pulpits are a little late and a lot more scarce than usual. (Gil Riley)
This year the local Lady Slippers and Jack-in-the-Pulpits are a little late and a lot more scarce than usual. (Gil Riley)
Yellow warbler, Torsey Pond. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Up close with a sunning turtle. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Sunrise, Parker Pond. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Sunrise through island trees, Parker Pond. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Shasta daisy witha guest. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Mr. Bumble on salvia. He was not about to share. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Torsey Pond's goslings out for Sunday lunch. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Japanese Solomon's Seal. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
A.M. golden hour, Parker Pond. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)