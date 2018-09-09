Late summer details

With fall approaching, Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos with a caption and your name to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
Fawn under an apple tree in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Common Nighthawk migrating south over Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Magnolia Warbler at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Black-and- white Warbler at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Golden-crowned Kinglet at Hills Pond in Perkins Plantation. (Tom Oliver)
A snapper I rescued from the road. (Dennis York)
A heron doing some stream fishing. (Dennis York)
A doe under a shady Pine tree. (Dennis York)
At last a bloom! (Dennis York)
Sunsets now coming a little before 8 here on North Pond. Coming home from a sunset cruise. (Jane Knox)
Time out from a busy day of end of summer swimming and boating at Adaptive Water Sports, Pine Tree Camp. Time to take that last chilly dip. (Jane Knox)
Chilly wind picks up the waves on North Pond nixing swimming and boating for Pine Tree Campers. (Jane Knox)
Groundnut blossoms on a cloudy day, Temple. (Susan Pearson)
Groundnut blossoms in the shade beside Echo Lake. (Susan Pearson)
A gray fox with a slight attitude. Wilton (Jim Knox)
A gray fox kit following the attitude! Wilton (Jim Knox)
The season are changing! (Jim Knox)
A goldfinch stops long enough for a picture. Wilton (Jim Knox)
The world down under! Sometimes if one is not looking you miss the small things in life. A little green frog. Wilton (Jim Knox)
A monarch; folks never get tired of seeing this butterfly. (Jim Knox)
Love is in the air for this pair of wood ducks hanging out in Parker Pond's marsh. (Jane Naliboff).
A cormorant looks around after feeding in Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff)
Canada geese fly into the sun. (Jane Naliboff)
Single male loons out and about at the crack of dawn on Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff)
Sunrise over Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff)
Smalls Falls. (Jane Naliboff)
Miss Spider busily spinning herself in for the night. (Jane Naliboff)
Mr. Bumble fills his pollen pockets on some late blooming sedum. (Jane Naliboff)
It was a frightening end for this bass caught by an osprey in Torsey Pond. (Jane Naliboff)
Papa loon straightening his feathers after a dive in Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff)
Seagulls and cormorants wake up on their favorite rock in Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff)