Late summer life
When you go out to rake those apples you might find they are gone! Two fawns in Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Apple picking time in Weld. (Dennis York)
A snake enjoying the warm tar on the edge of the road. (Dennis York)
A dove with a deformed beak. (Dennis York)
Dove with a normal beak. (Dennis York)
Bumblebee on aster at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Great Blue Heron at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Magnolia Warbler at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
House Wren at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Wood Ducks exploding from the surface of the wetland at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Twilight at the Wire Bridge. New Portland. (John T. Meader, john-meader.pixels.com)
Milky Way and meteor over Parker Pond. Vienna. (John T. Meader, john-meader.pixels.com)
Height of Land. (Christy-Lynn Beaudoin)
Height of Land. (Christy-Lynn Beaudoin)
Bee in pollen. (Paige Plourde)
(Paige Plourde)
(Paige Plourde)
Three Monarch Butterflies are enjoying the nectar of these flowers. (Jim Dwinal)
A Monarch Butterfly with his wing open. They only keep their wings open for a very short time. (Jim Dwinal)
A Monarch Butterfly with a Hummingbird Moth that flew into the photo. (Jim Dwinal)
