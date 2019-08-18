Franklin Countys First News

Late summer preparations

Posted by • August 18, 2019 •

A monarch caterpillar rests on a milkweed leaf. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)

Monarch caterpillar making a silk pad before it embeds its cremaster, a hook-covered appendage, into the pad. Its final molt reveals its chrysalis. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)

Newly formed monarch chrysalis. The butterfly should hatch in about 12-14 days. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)

Parker Pond sunrise. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)

A young raccoon seeking safety in a tree. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)

Climbing even higher up this raccoon youngster looked more like a lemur than a raccoon. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)

Four snowy egrets in flight over Casco Bay at Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park. (Photo by Steve Muise)

A happy garden in New Sharon. (Photo by Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)

A monarch butterfly at Robin's Flower Pot in Farmington. (Photo by Jim Knox)

Getting difficult to see over this tall grass! A deer in East Dixfield. (Photo by Jim Knox)

A young Buck lying down in the woods of Temple. Trying to keep cool in this hot weather! (Photo by Jim Knox)

A young osprey scans the water of Mt. Blue Pond in Avon. (Photo by Jim Knox)

A juvenile Black-billed Cuckoo at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)

A Viceroy butterfly at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)

White-throated Sparrow in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver)

A juvenile or female American Redstart at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)

A butterfly preparing to fly. (Photo by Paige Lauren)

A bumblebee and caterpillar. (Photo by Paige Lauren)

Dunn Falls. (Photo by Paige Lauren)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives