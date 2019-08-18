Late summer preparations

A monarch caterpillar rests on a milkweed leaf. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Monarch caterpillar making a silk pad before it embeds its cremaster, a hook-covered appendage, into the pad. Its final molt reveals its chrysalis. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Newly formed monarch chrysalis. The butterfly should hatch in about 12-14 days. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Parker Pond sunrise. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A young raccoon seeking safety in a tree. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Climbing even higher up this raccoon youngster looked more like a lemur than a raccoon. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Four snowy egrets in flight over Casco Bay at Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park. (Photo by Steve Muise)
A happy garden in New Sharon. (Photo by Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
A monarch butterfly at Robin's Flower Pot in Farmington. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Getting difficult to see over this tall grass! A deer in East Dixfield. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A young Buck lying down in the woods of Temple. Trying to keep cool in this hot weather! (Photo by Jim Knox)
A young osprey scans the water of Mt. Blue Pond in Avon. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A juvenile Black-billed Cuckoo at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
A Viceroy butterfly at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
White-throated Sparrow in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver)
A juvenile or female American Redstart at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
A butterfly preparing to fly. (Photo by Paige Lauren)
A bumblebee and caterpillar. (Photo by Paige Lauren)
Dunn Falls. (Photo by Paige Lauren)