Viceroy butterfly on Queen Annes’s Lace. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Fly fisherman on the Sandy. (Jane Naliboff)
Juvenille osprey tentatively stretching its wings, or attempting to look bigger, while waiting for a parent to return. Their nest really took a beating this summer making it difficult for the young one to balance. (Jane Naliboff)
Late summer lace. (Jane Naliboff)
Pretty, but shallow, inlet on the Sandy River. Unless you don't mind getting out of your boat into the cold and muck, and pulling your boat out, skip this one. (Jane Naliboff)
Sandy River morning. (Jane Naliboff)
Migrating Semi-palmated Plover on the Sandy River (Jane Naliboff)
Egypt Pond (Jane Naliboff)
Meteor over my house. (Jane Naliboff)
This goldfinch was perched prettily on a thistle overlooking the sea at Portland Head Light. (Maria James)
A doe peeps out at passers-by and her curiosity gets the best of her. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Monarch butterfly on goldenrod. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Porter Lake New Vineyard Our view on this chilly August Morning. 10 Loons fishing. (Patti Knapp)
Coyote. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
(Ewan Good)
Hazy Sunrise, Caribou (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Waterfall at Screw Auger Falls in Grafton Notch (Marti Davis/Farmington)
Goldfinch? (Ewan Good)
Saddleback Mountain is still quiet but gives wonderful views. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
This is how the eclipse looked on a road under a large maple. When the space between the leaves was just right, the light showed an image of the eclipsed sun. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
A cow moose in Carthage. (Dennis York)
A Shadow of the Eclipse (William Rice/Wilton)
Immature Cooper’s Hawk. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
A snake on the moss in Carthage. (Dennis York)
Pretty in pink! Roadside flowers in Weld. (Dennis York)
Blackburnian Warbler in fall plumage. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
County Fields, Caribou.(Jennifer Ellsworth)
Morning fog often hangs over the lake. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
A hawk on the wire in Wilton. (Dennis York)