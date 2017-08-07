Lawsuit filed against Jay, others for 2015 property clean up

FARMINGTON - A lawsuit has been filed with Franklin County Superior Court regarding the removal of material from property on the East Dixfield Road, with the county, the town of Jay, a former selectperson and two companies named as defendants.

The suit ultimately stems from a dispute between the town of Jay and two landowners, Darren and Leroy Pollis. After a series of legal actions over many years, the town received a court order to clean up the abutting East Dixfield Road properties in the summer of 2015, bringing them into compliance with state junkyard laws and the local property maintenance ordinance. The town hired the company Central Maine Disposal to remove the material, with that company doing so on June 17, 2015. Per the court order, the Pollis' were assessed $31,000 via a special tax to pay for the clean up and legal costs associated with the issues.

The lawsuit was filed by Darren Pollis and Carol Dolbier, representing the estate of Leroy Pollis. It lists as defendants the town of Jay, then-Selectperson Justin Merrill, Franklin County and two companies: M.C. Disposal Inc., doing business as Central Maine Disposal, and Clark's Cars and Parts, Inc. The suit consists of nine counts, including trespassing on the Pollis' property, taking personal property, violating Darren Pollis' constitutional rights by denying him access to his property, abuse of process in relation to the court order and inflicting emotional stress. A non-specified amount of damages are requested, along with costs and attorney fees.

The suit names the town of Jay and Merrill, who it claims was present on June 17, as well as M.C. Disposal Inc. and Clark's Cars and Parts, Inc., companies that were contracted by the town to remove waste material and vehicles, respectively. The suit names the Jay Police Department and Franklin County due to JPD and Franklin County Sheriff's Office personnel reportedly being on the property on June 17. JPD and FCSO personnel arrested one individual, Halstead Burhoe of Caton, after he was "critical of the conduct of law enforcement officers," the suit claimed. In its response, Franklin County agreed that Burhoe was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental administration, but denied the other aspects of the arrest alleged by the suit.

In the answers to the complaint submitted by the defendants, the town, county and companies denied the allegations made in all nine counts. Merrill, a selectperson in 2015, would be covered by the town of Jay's response. The court was asked by the defendants to dismiss the plaintiff's complaint.