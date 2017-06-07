Leadership seminar brings more than 60 high school students to UMF

FARMINGTON - More than 60 high school students from across the state gathered on the University of Maine at Farmington campus Friday night to partake in a weekend full of activities, team building and guest speakers, all focused on building leadership skills.

The Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership group included teens from as far away as Fort Kent and as near as Farmington and has taken place at UMF for four years now. The program has run state-wide for 31 years and will be celebrating its sixtieth anniversary next year. The program was created by Hugh O'Brian, gaining inspiration from Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Albert Schweitzer. He created the program with the belief that real signifcant change for the future can only come from youth.

"We hear a lot of students say that they don't feel heard at school. That it's not okay to care or to want to make a difference. By the end of the weekend at HOBY the majority of them tell us that they 'found their people.'" program chair Sydney Clifton said.

This year's event brought three guest speakers to the event, including HOBY alumni Justin Chenette. Chenette currently serves as the state's youngest senator, representing Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Hollis, Limington, and part of Buxton. In 2012, Chenette made history by becoming the nation’s youngest openly gay legislator and Maine's youngest lawmaker at age 21. The Advocate magazine listed him among the 40 Under 40 most accomplished leaders throughout the country in 2013, according to Chenette's website.

"He is always a hit with the kids. He talked a lot about the power of getting involved with your community and rising above negativity," Clifton said.

In addition to Chenette, 23-year-old Juan Bendana spoke of a recent trip to Nicaragua, and the fear that obstructed his enjoyment of the trip. Knowing the jungle was full of deadly wildlife, Bendana recalled being so focused on being afraid that he missed the entire experience. He talked to the young leaders about the importance of working through fear, and questioned what they would do if they weren't afraid.

The third speaker, James Orrigo, who was in a devastating accident while playing on his high school lacrosse team, talked about the power inside everyone to make a difference. The twenty-year-old, who at one point in his life thought he may never be able to talk again, now travels across the country visiting children's hospitals and helping them to write, record and produce music videos.

"They were an amazing panel of speakers," Clifton said.

Students who participate can either be nominated by a school staff person, or take the initiative to apply themselves. As of now the program has not had to turn anyone away.

"My belief is that it's an honor to be chosen for HOBY, and it's an honor to choose yourself. It takes leadership just to want to attend something like this," she said.