LEAP, Farmington Fire Rescue recognized at Franklin County Chamber’s annual meeting

FARMINGTON - The annual meeting of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce was held Thursday, Oct. 24 at the North Dining Hall on the University of Maine at Farmington campus. The Chamber runs their annual business meeting at the event, but also announces nominees and winners for the Business of the Year, Community Service of the Year, Rising Star of the Year and the President’s Award.

Nominated for Business of the Year were the following Chamber organizations: Leap, Inc., the Senior Planning Center and Calzolaio Pasta Company. The Business of the Year award recognizes a business or organization that maintains good employee relations, demonstrates exceptional customer service, exhibits evidence of continued success and future growth, and promotes and contributes to the economic growth of Franklin County. Leap Inc. won the award this year.

Nominated for The Community Service Award of the Year were: the Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area and the Western Maine Play Museum. The Community Service Award honors an outstanding chamber member business or organization who generously gives time, resources or expertise to the community making a difference in Franklin County. This year, the Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary took the award.

The Rising Star award is awarded to a business or organization that joined the chamber within the last three years and shows evidence of success, potential for growth and being a part of the vibrant business community. Nominated this year for the Rising Star Award were: Hair by Mindy, Dreamin’ Fahm and Farmington Underground, this year's winner.

The final award given out was the President’s Award. This award is at the sole discretion of the Board President, this year that was Pam Dixon from Franklin Savings Bank. She explained that she made this decision with her heart and awarded the Farmington Fire Rescue Department with this award. The audience was very touched when Clyde Ross and Stephen Bunker accepted the award with many heartfelt words of thanks.

The event was the kick off to the Gerry Wiles Holiday Food Basket program, and many donations were made. If you would like to donate, please call the Chamber office or stop by, this program puts a holiday meal on many tables and donated towards Franklin County food banks. The Chamber is very proud of the help we are able to provide our locals. Applications to receive a holiday food basket will be available from Nov. 8 through Dec. 6 and can be downloaded from our website (www.franklincountymaine.org) or picked up at the Chamber office during that time frame.

The Chamber would like to thank of its event sponsors. Gold partners include: Senior Planning Center, Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice and Franklin Savings Bank. Silver partners are: Redzone Wireless, Skowhegan Savings Bank, Comfort Inn & Suites - Wilton, SeniorsPlus, University Credit Union, Otis Federal Credit Union, Franklin Community Health Network and Carrabassett Coffee.

The Chamber also had a tremendous amount of support from local businesses, donating items for the silent auction. We are very fortunate to be part of such a generous and giving community.