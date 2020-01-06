LEAP officially welcomed with ceremonial flag raising

WILTON - Progress was celebrated Sunday afternoon at the new temporary home of LEAP Inc. in the business park at 128 Weld Road. The space, owned by Gil Reed and Mark Berry of Western Maine Development Group LLC, was offered to the non-profit at no cost following the fatal explosion on Sept. 16 that completely demolished their newly renovated office space and training facility.

"One of the first things I had to do was find a place for our central office operations to work and continue with our trainings. Within three days we were in here with a rent free option. As it turns out, finding office space for twenty and a state of the art training facility in Franklin County is not that easy, so thank you to them," LEAP Executive Director Darryl Wood said.

LEAP has signed a two-year lease with WMDG with rent fees waived. The organization will cover the cost of utilities and several other necessary expenses.

Offering consistent services throughout the time of mourning and transition has been an important part of the LEAP community, Wood said. The organization has found a "new normal" he told the crowd, and continues to focus on the work that needs to be done.

"I instantly had another job to do the moment [the explosion] happened. Not once did I worry about the quality of LEAP services, about our staff getting paid, about operations going on or about any of my people jumping ship during that storm. They were strong for me and for the people we support," he said.

Several state representatives offered comment and congratulations during the ceremony, including Congressman Jared Golden who presented LEAP with the flag that was lowered at the capitol building in Augusta on Sept. 16. Later on, the flag was raised in front of the new LEAP headquarters.