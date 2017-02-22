Letters of intent submitted to support Wilton businesses with CDBG funds

WILTON - Selectmen approved submitting letters of intent to apply for grant money to benefit two local businesses Tuesday evening.

The owner of Maine Made Furniture Tim Lovett said if awarded a Community Development Block Workplace Development Grant, he would be able to offer additional training for his current 10 employees, while also hiring and training eight more people. The training would cover certifications such as operating forklifts and would offer the opportunity for employees to fill each other's shoes when needed.

The company currently supplies furniture to places like Sunday River and is expanding to offer new customized options, such as different styles and materials. Maine Made Furniture also plans to add a showroom to the factory, which is located in the former G.H. Bass building on the Weld Road.

“If we don’t train them we have to hire from outside,” Ted Johnston said.

Johnston, who is helping submit the application for Maine Made Furniture, assured board members there would be no heavy lifting on the town's part. If the letter of intent is accepted, the final application would be due the third week of May. The specific amount of the grant was not stated, though the maximum available is $100,000, according to Town Manager Rhonda Irish. A public hearing would be held prior to the town deciding whether to approve the grant.

Another Wilton business is seeking to improve their facilities and create eight additional jobs using $240,000 of CDBG Economic Development Program grant money. Nathan Carrier of Carrier Welding and Fabrication told the board that his company is working to finish its workshop and get all of the necessary equipment so that it doesn’t have to rely on an outside source for fabrication.

The grant would need to be matched by Carrier Welding which is being funded by a loan through Bangor Savings Bank.

“As far as what the town is on the hook for, we just have to make sure he creates those eight positions and hires for them,” Irish said.